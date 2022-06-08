Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: Since the brutal murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Lawrence Bishnoi is one name which has topped the headlines after his close associate, Goldy Brar, claimed the responsibility of the murder. The Delhi police have even quizzed Bishnoi over his involvement in the murder of Moosewala, however, he has denied his direct involvement.

Now, the Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a man for disguising as Lawrence Bishnoi and making a threat call to his former school director alleging that he didn't help him in passing class 10th exams. The caller, identified as Pinku alias Golu (20), also alleged that the school director had promised him that he will help him in clear class 10th exams.

"One Pinku alias Golu arrested for making a threat call disguising as Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his former school director alleging that the school director did not help him pass class 10 exam despite promising", Preet Pal Singh, ACP (Crime), Gurugram said as quoted by ANI.

According to the police, the accused said that in 2019, he failed in Class 10 exams. So, he had a grudge against the principal. A mobile phone used in the commission of crime has also been recovered. A case had been registered in this regard under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station.

The police further said that he has no links with Lawrence Bishnoi or any other gangster nor did he ask for any ransom from the school director. The police said that he just wanted to take revenge on the director who didn't help him in cheating during the exam and only took Larence Bishnoi's name as his name was in the news over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

"The accused had planned to threaten the principal of the school and as per the plan, he called the complainant from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," Pal said adding, "he failed the exam. The accused has no links with any gangsters nor did he ask for any ransom. He took (Lawrence Bishnoi) name as he is currently in news after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala".

Apart from being questioned in the murder of Moosewala, Lawrence Bishnoi was also interrogated by the Delhi Police over a threat letter that was recently received by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan. Bishnoi, however, has denied any involvement in the said death threat and maintained that he has no hand in it.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously, a few years back, vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan