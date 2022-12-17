Gurugram Lawyer Stops Mercedes To Urinate, Car Robbed At Knife Point

THREE men held a lawyer at knife-point and robbed his Mercedes car in Secor 29 area, and then took off with the vehicle, said police on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by lawyer Anuj Bedi, who is a resident of Sector 66, Gurugram, the incident took place between the fire station and Audi showroom chowk in Sector 29 area Thursday around 8:50 PM.

"I was returning home from a liquor shop in Sector 29 in my white Mercedes-C220 (2014 model) car. I stopped my car on a roadside just ahead of the Audi showroom chowk, and went to urinate," he said.

"I had left my car running and when I returned, a Hyundai car came from behind and stopped in front of my car. Three men came out of it and one of them held me at knife-point and threatened me. Finally, they fled away with my car," Anuj Bedi said in his complaint.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 382 (snatching by using criminal force), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was also filed following his complaint at Sector 29 police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar mentioned that the police are trying to identify the accused. "We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)