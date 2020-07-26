One Pushpandra Singh Parmar, a former Alibaba Group employee has filed a civil suit against Jack Ma after he was fired from Alibaba's UC Web Mobile Company and sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gurugram District Court has summoned Chinese billionaire and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma following a complaint by ex-employee over "wrongful termination", according to news agency ANI. One Pushpandra Singh Parmar, a former Alibaba Group employee has filed a civil suit against Jack Ma after he was fired from Alibaba's UC Web Mobile Company and sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore.

The summons sent to Jack Ma and other Alibaba Group officials are returnable for July 29 but there have had no response from defendants so far, Parmar's lawyer Atul Ahlawat said

"Gurugram District Court has issued summons to the defendants, including Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group. Summons are returnable for 29th July. Till date, we have not received any response from the defendants," Ahlawat was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Parmar worked as an Associate Director with UC Web Mobile Company. He alleged that he was wrongfully terminated from his job, following which he filed a civil suit before the Gurugram District Court and sought compensation from Jack Ma's firm.

"My client Pushpandra Singh Parmar has filed a civil suit against Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group, for wrongful termination. He was working as an Associate Director with Alibaba's UC Web Mobile Company. He is seeking a compensation of Rs. 2 crores," the lawyer said.

India had last month banned 59 Chinese apps, including Alibaba Group's UC News and UC Browser. Both the firms had their office in Gurugram. Critics had raised the issue of unemployment following the ban on the Chinese apps, which employed thousands of people in India.

