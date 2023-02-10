Gurugram Couple Who Physically Abused Minor Domestic Help Arrested, Fired From Respective Jobs

A GURUGRAM couple, accused of brutally thrashing and sexually assaulting their minor domestic help, have been fired by their respective employers on Friday. They were arrested in the case on Wednesday following a complaint by a social activist. The activist had alerted the police about the abuse that the girl was suffering. She alleged that the minor was being beaten with sticks, blades and hot tongs since she started working for the couple five months ago.

The man, identified as Manish Khattar, used to work for an insurance company. His wife, identified as Kamaljeet Kaur a public relations professional, was working for an agency - Media Mantra.

Also Watch:

"We are shocked to learn about the human rights and child abuse allegations against Kamaljeet Kaur. As an organisation, we respect the Indian legal system and are strictly against any form of human rights abuse. The company has terminated her services with immediate effect," Media Mantra said in a tweet.

Max Life Insurance, Khattar’s employer, also tweeted - in response to a tweet by another activist - to inform that the company has fired him. "Max Life believes in upholding high level of ethical and moral conduct at all times. We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect," Max Life Insurance tweeted.

The victim is from Jharkhand’s Ranchi. She was hired by the couple through a placement agency, according to the FIR filed against the couple. A joint team of cops and Sakhi, which is a one-stop crisis centre, rescued the girl from Gurugram’s New Colony area. Sakhi centre’s in-charge, Pinky Malik, had filed the case against the couple.

Cops are now on the lookout for the placement agency that had helped the couple to hire the girl. The FIR in the case mentions the girl’s age as 17, PTI reported. Earlier the police had said she is 14 years old. Manish and his wife used to hit the girl on her private parts after stripping off her clothes, according to the FIR. The couple would not even let the girl talk to her parents or leave the house.

The couple has been charged under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With agency inputs)