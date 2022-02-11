New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One person was killed and two others trapped under the rubble when a portion of an apartment building in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday evening, an official said.

The incident took place in the D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 when the roof of the sixth floor fell down.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue work as people from neighbouring apartment blocks gathered outside the complex in sector 109.

Earth-moving machines and a Fire Brigade vehicle with an elevated platform were deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said one person was killed. Efforts were on to rescue a man who was unconscious, trapped under the debris.

"Total 3 trapped of which 1 woman from 2nd floor dead. We've recovered her body. Of the remaining two- Woman on the 1st floor still not spotted. Man on the same floor is half trapped. He's conscious, will rescue him in half-an-hour," said Nishant Kumar Yadav.

"No one else feared trapped, only these 3. Prima facie construction work on 6th floor could have led to the collapse of only dining areas (in flats) from 6-1 floors.Other rooms intact from 6-1 floor. Enquiry to be ordered tomorrow.Action to be taken in case of lapses," he added.

Further assuring action against the builder for low material quality, MLA Rakesh, Badshahpur,Gurugram said "Action to be taken against the builder over (construction) material quality. Issue in material quality to be probed...We're focusing on rescue completion to save lives. I met with the person who's partially trapped, he's fine; 2 people trapped now."

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tweeted about the incident, saying that he is personally monitoring the situation.

"I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," he said.

Local residents said Tower D, part of which collapsed, was built in 2018. The complex has three other towers. The 18-floor Tower D has four-bedroom apartments.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha