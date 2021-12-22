New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gurugram has become Haryana's first district to vaccinate its 100 per cent population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The city has vaccinated 128 per cent of residents with the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine while 100 per cent of population have been inoculated with the second dose.

Releasing a statement, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved the status.

"The vaccination process is still on as we have a huge floating population," said Yadav as quoted by news agency ANI.

In the vaccination campaign, our team had started many new initiatives under various programmes like drive-through in malls, third gender vaccination and to vaccinate every section of the society, which was later implemented in other cities of the country also," added Yadav.

Further, talking about the vaccination of children Dr. Yadav said that the data of children between 0 to 6 years and 6 years to 18 years are being collected by the authorities. Whenever the vaccines for children are approved by the government, the city will start the process to jab the kids.

Over 2.56 lakh people were vaccinated in Gurugram to achieve this mark. This was done by visiting more than 6 lakh houses in the district under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

Earlier in the day, Bangaluru had announced that it is soon going to cover 100 per cent of its residents with the Coronavirus vaccine. District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath urged people not to panic due to the alarming spread of Omicron in the country. He said the district is going to achieve 100 per cent second dose COVID vaccination.

Earlier, in South India, Ernakulam had become the first district in Kerala to complete 100 per cent COVID vaccination of its target population with the first dose.

Himachal Pradesh was India’s first state to vaccinate 100 per cent eligible population with both doses of the vaccine.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha