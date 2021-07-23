Guru Purnima 2021: A symbolic snan will be held in Haridwar on July 24. Only Shri Ganga and Teerth Purohit will be allowed to participate in the snan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is one of the important Purnima that falls in the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month of the Hindu lunar calendar. The day is not just celebrated by Hindus but also by Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains. On this day, disciples pay respect to their Gurus and God and take a holy dip in the sacred river Ganga in Haridwar. However, this year, devotees wouldn't be able to take a holy dip due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Recently, Haridwar District Administration issued a notice wherein they said that keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, only a symbolic snan will be held in the holy city on July 24, Saturday. Only Shri Ganga and Teerth Purohit will be allowed to participate in the snan.

The notice further read that only those devotees who produce a negative RT-PCR report will be allowed in Haridwar to pay respect to their gurus, however, they won't be allowed for snan in the holy river.

"Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan': Haridwar District Administration," read ANI Tweet.

This year, Guru Purnima's tithi is starting on July 23 and will conclude in early July 24. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as on this day Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the greatest sage and author of Mahabharat, was born. Whereas for Buddhists, on this day, Lord Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarna, Uttar Pradesh. (Click here to know the complete History of Guru Purnima)

Meanwhile, talking about the COVID-19 tally, 35,342 new coronavirus cases, 483 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. In Uttarakhand, 56 new cases, 2 fatalities and 48 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

