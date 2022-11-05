Gurgaon Society To Be Demolished Months After Roof Collapse Killed 2 People

Nearly nine months after a portion of the roof of a building in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso society collapsed, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Saturday that tower D of the residential complex will be demolished as the structural audit of IIT Delhi has declared the tower "uninhabitable".

On February 10 this year, a portion of the roof of the sixth floor of tower D in Chintels Paradiso Society in Sector 109, Gurugram collapsed in which two people were killed while half a dozen people were injured.

After this incident, keeping in mind the demand of the residents of the society, the district administration conducted a structural investigation of this tower by the IIT Delhi team.

In the IIT Delhi investigation, it was found that tower D is uninhabitable and substandard material was used in its construction. Further samples of tower E and tower F of the society have also been taken, the report of which will also be released soon.

Now Gurugram administration has issued orders to demolish the tower, however, detailed orders mentioning when the tower will be demolished and how it will be demolished will be issued on Monday. There are over 50 flats in tower D of the society.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration issued orders to the builder to settle the claim from the allottees of tower D or give them monetary compemsation or give the new flat within a stipulated timeframe.

Addressing media persons, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, "We will pass orders to demolish tower D of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram's Sec-109 where a portion of an apartment's roof collapsed on Feb 10 leading to many injuries and the death of two people. Will direct to settle claims of tower D allottees within a timeline."

Yadav further said that IIT Delhi's report mentioned that the amount of chloride was found high in the building.

"After a structural audit by IIT Delhi declared the building to be uninhabitable with structural deficiencies, the district administration will issue an order by Monday. We will also give directions to demolish E and F towers, as the balconies are sagging and floors see distress," he added.

The official said the tower will be demolished on the lines of the Supertech twin tower in Noida and the Gurugram district administration is in constant touch with the Noida Authority over the matter.

According to the DC, Gurugram, after the Chintels Paradiso roof collapse incident, complaints about 70 buildings in Gurugram were received. A structural audit of 16 such buildings is being conducted, the final report of which will come by November 15.

He said the structural investigation of the rest of the buildings will be completed soon.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on August 28.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

