In a series of Tweets, Amit Shah also warned that the "Gupkar gang" will either swim along the national mood or people will sink it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Jammu and Kashmir political parties over "Gupkar declaration" and made a staggering accusation of getting "foreign forces to intervene" in the Union Territory over the issue of Article 370. In a series of Tweets, Amit Shah also asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to clear their stand on the issue.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," the home minister wrote.

The home minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the people of the country will not tolerate an "unholy 'global gathbandhan'" against the national interest. He warned the "Gupkar gang" will sink if it didn't swim along the national mood.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," he added.

Responding to the Shah's tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also echoed the home minister and said that the Congress party has found comfort in the 'tukde-tukde groups and accused it of association with the forces which want to upset India.

"Well said, @AmitShah ji. The @INCIndia has increasingly found comfort in the 'break-India'('tukde-tukde') naxal groups. They have exposed their continuing tendency to associate with forces which seek external help to upset India. People of India seek an answer from @INCIndia," her response read.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked how BJP can stitch so many alliances but it becomes against the national interest when Opposition parties unite for an election.

"Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," her tweet read.

The "People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" is a group of Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including Farooq Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar declaration was founded on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar Road residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. The Congress party was also a signatory of the Gupkar declaration.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma