Gupkar Alliance Panel Opposes Inclusion Of Non-Locals In J&K Voters' List

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced on Saturday that a 14-member committee has been formed to plan the response to any effort at "manipulation and inclusion" of non-locals in the updated electoral records of Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to the Shiv Sena, Congress, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), and Dogra Sadar Sabha, the panel includes representatives from the five PAGD constituents (DSS).

PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami made the announcement of the committee's formation nearly a month after participants in a meeting presided over by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here reached a consensus on the subject. Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC) will serve as the panel's convenor.

PAGD is made up of five political parties: the NC, the PDP, the CPI(M), the CPI, and the Awami National Conference (ANC).It is campaigning for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami stated that the committee was established following discussions and consultations, in accordance with a decision made at a meeting of senior leaders of various political parties on September 10 in Jammu, under the chairmanship of Abdullah, to set up a panel to formulate the future strategy on the issue of any attempt to manipulate and include non-locals in the revised electoral rolls.

Despite a clarification from the administration, the PAGD conducted two meetings: one in Srinagar on August 22 and another in Jammu on September 10, hardening its stance against the admission of non-locals as voters in the Union Territory.

The issue first came to light in August when Hirdesh Kumar, who was then the chief electoral officer, predicted that after the first special summary revision of the electoral rolls held following the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir would likely gain about 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders.

The administration responded to criticism by stating that "this revision of electoral rolls would cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the rise in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 as of October 1, 2022, or earlier."

"All of us are together to stop the onslaught that is taking place on Jammu and Kashmir (since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019). This (giving voting rights to people from outside) is the biggest among all and it is not acceptable to us," Abdullah had told reporters in Jammu after chairing the "all-party" meet.