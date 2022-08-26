Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress; Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Sidelining Experienced Leaders'

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also a part of the 23 dissenter leaders, on Friday submitted his resignation from all positions including the primary membership of the grand old party, after over 50 years of association with the Congress. Azad, in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said that the "entire consultative mechanism was destroyed by Rahul Gandhi after his induction as the Vice President in 2013".

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the conterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," wrote Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress," wrote Azad in a 5-page resignation letter.

This latest high-profile exit from the Congress party comes after the polls for the Congress President were deferred. Azad's resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, Jitin Prasada, amongst others.

This development comes just weeks after Azad resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee, just hours after he was given the appointment. According to sources, Azad had refused to assumed the post of Chairman of the campaign committee citing "health reasons" and had conveyed the same to the Congress leadership, thanking them for the responsibility.