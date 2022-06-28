Gulabi Meenakari, Zari Zardozi Box And More: PM Modi's Gifts For G7 Leaders To Showcase UP's ODOP Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Schloz (ANI Image)

Following the conclusion of his two-day visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted several specialised items - including Gulabi Meenakari brooch, cufflink, Black Pottery, Platinum painted hand-painted Tea Set and Zari Zardozi box - to the Group of Seven (G7) leaders.

The gifts were made under Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. Let's have a look at them:

PM Modi gifted a platinum painted tea set to his British counterpart Boris Johnson. The platinum metal paint on the crockery, from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshahr, embarks the Queen's platinum jubilee that is being celebrated in the country this year.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set. These cufflinks were prepared for the president with a matching brooch for US First Lady Jill Biden. It is a GI (Geographical Indication) tagged art form of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

French President Emmanuel Macron received a box crafted in Lucknow. The box has been embroidered on khadi silk and satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The box included Attar Mitti – a unique attar produced in UP's Kannauj – Jasmine Oil, Attar Shamama, Attar Gulab, Exotic Musk, and Garam Masala.

PM Modi gifted Marble Inlay table top from Agra to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in the Opus sectile, a form of pietra dura popularised in the medieval Roman world where materials were cut and inlaid into walls &floors to make a picture or pattern.

The Metal Marodi carving matka from Moradabad was gifted to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The nickel-coated, hand-engraved brass vessel is a masterpiece from Moradabad.

Senegal President Macky Sall was gifted Moonj baskets and cotton durries from Sitapur. Lacquerware Ram Durbar from Varanasi was gifted to Indonesian President Joko Widodo Indian while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was gifted hand-knitted silk carpet from Kashmir.

PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad to his Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida and Dokra Art with Ramayana Theme from Chattisgarh was received by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Prime Minister also gifted the precious Nandi-themed Dokra Art from Chattisgarh to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández.