'Gujarat's Love For BJP Unprecedented': PM Modi Thanks Voters For Record Win In Gujarat Election 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed before the people and said that their blessings are overwhelming after BJP's historic win in the Gujarat state assembly elections. PM Modi on Thursday after Gujarat Election Result 2022, in an address at BJP HQ, thanked all the voters.

"Gujarat's love for BJP despite it being in power for 25 years is unprecedented, they have broken all records, written history," he said.

"I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat," he added.

"The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge before the country, people show their faith in BJP."

I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%: PM Modi at BJP HQ pic.twitter.com/PwXTYc3MoZ — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

#WATCH | I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat: PM pic.twitter.com/8Fb530xRLk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

PM Modi further 'bowed' to Gujarat's 'Jan Shakti' after the election results.

"To all hardworking @BJP4GujaratKaryakartas, I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptionally hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the BJP is poised to break all records of electoral performance in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and is set to get the highest number of seats won by a political party in the state's history.

The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat and has improved its own best record of 127 seats in 2002 - the first election with Narendra Modi as chief minister - but the Congress tally of 149 seats in 1985.

Meanwhile, the new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.