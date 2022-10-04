11 Killed, 4 Injured In Auto, Truck Collision In Gujarat's Vadodara

AT LEAST eleven people were killed and four others injured after a trailer truck collided with an autorickshaw in Gujarat's Vadodara. Those injured were admitted to a government hospital.

The fatal accident took place near Air Force Station, Darjipura. The truck, a heavy commercial vehicle (HMV), was carrying cars on the National highway 48 when the accident occurred

Speaking on the incident, deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya said, "According to local eyewitnesses, the driver of the Heavy Commercial Vehicle driving from Surat towards Ahmedabad lost control over steering while attempting to avoid a car. The container crossed the divider and collided with the passenger rickshaw. 11 passengers have died so far, another three to four passengers are being treated, who are in critical condition in hospital."

The container after hitting the autorickshaw also hit the wall of the Air Force station before finally coming to a halt. A team from the station also helped in the rescue operation.

The passenger rickshaw was crushed under the container and the fire team had to use cutters to cut the steel of auto and pull out the passengers, news agency IANS quoted Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary as saying.

"First, we pulled out four, then six and lastly three, in total 13 passengers were rescued by the fire team. All were in unconscious condition," he said.