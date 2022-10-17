Gujarat University Students Get Fact-Checking Tips From Vishvas News

THE STUDENTS of Gujarat University's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication on Monday learned the tricks of fact-checking. The training was given by Jagran New Media's fact-checking website, Vishvas News, under the campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp'. Rajesh Upadhyay, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of Jagran New Media, and Executive Editor Jatin Gandhi were present during the training.

Rajesh Upadhyay explained the difference between fake news and real news to the students and gave them tips to identify it. Apart from this, he also explained in detail about Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi Abhiyan'. Executive Editor Jatin Gandhi also shared Vishvas News' WhatsApp chatbot number 9599299372 with the students.

He said that this number can help in bringing out the truth of fake posts, videos and pictures going viral on the internet. Apart from training on fact-checking, digital safety and voter awareness, the programme also shared tips and online tools to identify fake news.

The training was given in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. Apart from hundreds of students, faculty members were also present. Similar events have already been organised in Rajkot and Gandhinagar before Ahmedabad. The next events in Gujarat will be held in Surat on October 19 and Vadodara on October 21.

Vishvas News is training students—youth, women, and senior citizens—by connecting them with this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Apart from Gujarat, this event is also being organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Register yourself to join the campaign. Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's fact-checking team, has been working continuously for the last four years through this campaign to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting.To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.