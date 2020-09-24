A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat in the wee hours of Thursday.

Surat | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat in the wee hours of Thursday.

The officials said that multiple blasts took at the Hazira Gas processing plant, leading to a fire at the site. However, no causalty or any kind of injury has been reported so far, the officials said while adding that the fire has been brought under control.

"Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials," Surat Collector Dr Dhaval Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

"We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency. The cause of the blasts is not yet known," he added.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the blasts were heard as far as 10 kms and plumps of smoke was seen billowing from a distance. The officials said that they have closed down all terminals as a precautionary measure.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma