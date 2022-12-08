'Gujarat Rejected Politics Of Revdi': Amit Shah After BJP's Record-Breaking Victory

AFTER the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a great victory in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, Union Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that people of the state have rejected the politics of 'revdi'.

"Gujarat has given unprecedented mandate to BJP by rejecting politics of 'revdi', appeasement and hollow promises," said Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Gujarat rejects those who make empty promises, renegades and appeasement politics and embraces those who pursue development and public welfare. Narendra Modi has given an unprecedented mandate to the BJP. This hard win has shown that every section be it, women, youth or farmers are with BJP wholeheartedly," he wrote in Gujarati.

The oath ceremoney of the new chief minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat will take place on December 12 at 2 PM,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will also take part ion the oath-taking ceremony.

"Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony," CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP's majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.

"Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again," he confirmed.

Patel said that the BJP humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Gujarat, while also reassuring the public of the party's commitment towards public service.

"The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)