Gujarat Result 2022: AAP Penetrated PM Modi's Bastion, Says Sanjay Singh As Party Leads On Five Seats

THE Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for making Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit a 'national party' and said that the party has penetrated into the "bastion of the BJP" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh referred to Gujarat as a 'lab' of BJP and said that AAP has 'penetrated' the fort.

"The people of Gujarat have made AAP a national party. We will get nearly 15 per cent vote share in this election. Gujarat is the bastion of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Gujarat is a lab of the BJP. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and intruding that fort was not an easy job. AAP has penetrated into the bastion of the BJP," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "So far 27 lakh votes have been received in Gujarat. In 10 years under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji, the fastest growing Aam Aadmi Party of the country was made a national party by the people of Gujarat with their blessings. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen and workers."

All the leaders of AAP have put in efforts in Gujarat after the party won the Punjab elections with a huge majority.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday also claimed that Gujarat Assembly polls will elevate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the national level.

"Through the votes of Gujarat, AAP is becoming a national party. For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India", Sisodia said in a tweet.

As per the latest trends, AAP has won 5 seats.

On the other hand, the ruling party achieved a record-breaking win in the 2022 Assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also telephoned Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday and congratulated him on the huge victory.

Taking to Twitter CM Patel wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah have congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of people in BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat!"

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Heartiest congratulations to god-like workers and the top leadership of the party who worked tirelessly with the resolve of public service," said CM Patel in another tweet.

