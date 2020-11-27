Gujarat Hospital Fire: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken the cognizance of the incident and a probe has been ordered.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: At least five people, including three coronavirus patients, were killed while several others were injured after a massive broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the wee hours of Friday.

The officials informed that over 30 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot's Mavdi area when the fire broke out at 1 am.

They informed that the fire has been doused and the rescued patients have been shifted to other hospitals dedicated to the deadly coronavirus. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but media reports suggest that the cause of the blaze is said to be a short circuit.

"We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," fire brigade official J B Theva was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken the cognizance of the incident and a probe has been ordered.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in August this year when a massive fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, killing as many as eight people. The fire, which was reportedly caused due to a short circuit, had also broken out at the ICU of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad where 49 coronavirus patients were admitted.

Following the incident, the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat had ordered a probe while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.

Talking about coronavirus, the deadly infection is growing at an alarming rate in Gujarat. The state health department has informed that the novel infection has affected over 2 lakh people and claimed nearly 4,000 lives in Gujarat so far.

