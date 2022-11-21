Gujarat Polls: Hardik Patel On Patidar Community's Role And AAP's Challenge To BJP | Interview

Has always been mentally close to the BJP and ideologically close to Hindutva and nationalism: Hardik Patel

PATIDAR leader Hardik Patel, who joined the BJP from the Congress, is running in the assembly elections from Viramgam this time. In an exclusive interview with Jagran, he talked about Patidar reservation, EWS reservation, PM Modi, the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party in elections.



EWS Solved Many Issues Associated To Patel

BJP leader Hardik Patel said that the Centre's decision to give 10 percent EWS reservation without disturbing the existing quota has solved many issues, including reservation for Patels in Gujarat. The Patel community will ensure a massive victory for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and also added that the movement has directly affected about twenty assembly constituencies. He supported the Congress during the 2017 elections. In January 2019, the Center amended the Constitution and implemented a 10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the general category.



Supreme Court Approved EWS

This decision has also issued directions to increase the total number of seats in educational institutions to provide for EWS reservation without prejudice to the proportionate seats of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court, in a 3:2 majority verdict, upheld a 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs, including the poor of SCs, STs, and OBCs.



Patidars Will Follow Modi's Footsteps

Hardik Patel said that the Patidar community is united. The people have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The issue was different in the 2017 elections. The 10 percent EWS quota has extended the benefits of reservation to the poor and underprivileged from other sections, including the Patels of Gujarat. Patel said that this time he will ensure that the BJP gets a thumping majority.



EWS Has Benefitted the BJP

Patel lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and termed his decision on the EWS quota as "historic." He said that this would benefit the poor of more than 50 communities. According to Hardik Patel, the EWS reservation will greatly benefit the BJP. Last time, the Patidar movement had a direct impact on around 20 seats and had an indirect impact on many other seats. However, reservations will now benefit many communities, not just Patel.



AAP Is Not A Challenger

On the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Gujarat assembly polls, Patel said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was not seen by the BJP as any kind of challenge. The BJP's main rival is the Congress.However, in the assembly elections, she is fighting for the second position. However, it is battling for the second position in the election.



AAP Has Hurt The Sentiments of People

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is free to contest elections. However, the AAP leader's remarks against Lord Vishnu and Mahesh have harmed the religious sentiments of Gujaratis.He said that AAP is fighting the Congress for the same seat in the elections, but as of now it appears that the Congress will come in second. On quitting Congress to join the BJP, Hardik Patel said that his issues have been resolved and that he has always been mentally close to the BJP and ideologically close to Hindutva and nationalism.