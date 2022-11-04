Gujarat Polls: From Journalist To AAP's CM Pick, Things You Need To Know About Isudan Gadhvi

AAM Aadmi Party on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The name comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

Here are Five Things To Know About the AAP's Gujarat CM Candidate:

1. 40-year-old Isudan Gadhvi hails from Pipaliya village of Dwarka district of Gujarat and his father, Kherajbhai Gadhvi is a farmer.

2. He started his career as a journalist by working in a popular Doordarshan show called 'Yojana'. From 2007 to 2011, he was associated with ETV Gujarati as an on-field journalist in Porbandar.

3. He claimed fame after exposing a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his news show. This compelled the Gujarat government to take action. In 2015, he joined VTV Gujarati as the youngest channel head in Gujarati media. His show, 'Mahamanthan' was most popular in rural Gujarat.

4. Gadhvi started his political career in June 2021 and joined Aam Aadmi Party, facilitated by Arvind Kejriwal, who went to Ahmedabad to inaugurate AAP's state headquarters. Kejriwal called it a "huge sacrifice of a promising career to clean the mess that the ruling party, together with the Congress, had created in Gujarat.”

5. The AAP minister got 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party, and is named as AAP's CM face in Gujarat.

The announcement was made by the party following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email id shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.

The elections in Gujarat, meanwhile, are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same as Himachal Pradesh's result date.