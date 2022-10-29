Gujarat Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Asks People To Choose AAP's CM Face In Gujarat, A Punjab Deja Vu

AFTER Punjab, now it is time for Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked the people of Gujarat to choose their chief ministerial candidate from the party for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The chief minister addressed a press briefing on Saturday here and said now Gujarat will choose its next AAP chief minister for the state. He also asked people, “Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister?”

During the Punjab elections, which were held earlier this year, the party conducted a survey, and Bhagwant Mann emerged as the popular choice. Later, Mann took charge as the Chief Minister of Punjab after winning elections by a huge margin.

While addressing media persons here, Kejriwal shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave what's app messages, voice messages or text messages for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose.

“Now Gujarat will choose its next AAP CM! Gujarati people tell who will be their next CM. Contact on the given number 6357 000 360 through SMS/WhatsApp/Voice Message or by emailing aapnocm@gmail.co. Suggestions will be taken till 5 PM on Nov 3. We will announce the result on 4th Nov,” AAP tweeted.

Attacking the ruling BJP party in the coastal state, Kejriwal said in a democracy, people have final authority but the saffron party does not believe in this which is why people's preference was ignored when Vijay Rupani was chosen as the chief minister. There was never clarity as to why Rupani was asked to resign. Was he inefficient, did he fail to deliver, was he corrupt? -- all these questions remain unanswered.

He further said that there is a surge in favour of the AAP party because the public is tired of the BJP's 27-year hegemony. Despite having been in power for the past 27 years, the BJP is unable to list the development projects done by the party. The people are looking for 'Parivartan'.