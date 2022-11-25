Gujarat Polls: Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress Over 2002 Riots, Says 'BJP Established Permanent Peace In State'

In 2002, many parts of the state witnessed large-scale violence following a train burning incident at Godhra railway station that year. (ANI)

UNION Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that anti-social elements indulged in violence in Gujarat as the Congress supported them, but after they were taught a lesson in 2002, they stopped such activities and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a permanent peace in the state.

Addressing a rally in the Kheda district in support of BJP candidates contesting for the upcoming assembly polls, Shah said that communal rights were rampant during the Congress as the party used to incite people of different communities against each other. The Congress strengthened its vote bank via such riots and did injustice to a large section of society.

The Union Home Minister claimed that the Gujarat riots in 2002 happened because the perpetrators became habitual of indulging in violence because of the support that they received from the grand old party.

"But after they were taught a lesson in 2002, these elements left that path (of violence). They refrained from indulging in violence from 2002 till 2022. BJP has established permanent peace in Gujarat by taking strict action against those who used to indulge in communal violence," the Union minister said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier on Friday, Shah also said that our history is twisted and written inaccurately and appealed to historians and scholars to rewrite it.

"I have always heard that our history is twisted and inaccurately written. It might be true, but who can now stop us from writing about our glorious history? We have to take the courage, rewrite and present our history before the world," the union home minister said.

"I urge our historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to protect the motherland and write extensively about them," said the union home minister as quoted by news agency ANI.