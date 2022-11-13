Gujarat Polls: AAP, Congress Promise Old Pension Scheme Amid Discontent With BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders releases the party manifesto ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Riding on the wave of discontent over the removal of the old pension scheme (OPS) in Gujarat, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have entered the state assembly polls with the promise to restore it. The state has witnessed massive protests over the implementation of the new pension scheme as government employees have found the NPS against their interests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled Gujarat for 27 years and remains a clear favourite, however, it stands to lose favour among the lakhs of government employees affected by the scheme. While both Congress and AAP look to take advantage of the sentiments against the BJP government. Both the parties have assured the agitating employees that the new pension scheme (NPS) will be scrapped and the OPS will be restored.

Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

What Is New Pension Scheme

The Gujarat government had introduced the new contributory pension scheme for employees joining the service on or after April 1, 2005. As per its notification, it will make a matching contribution of 10 per cent of the basic pay plus dearness allowance (DA) contributed by the employees in the NPS fund. Under the Centre's scheme, the government will contribute 14 per cent against an employee's contribution of 10 per cent of his/her salary and DA with effect from April 1, 2019.

Why Are Govt Employees Protesting

Several government employees have protested against the new pension scheme, which they believe hurts the interest of retiring employees. Protest leaders have argued that the old scheme is better because the retiree gets 50 per cent of salary at that time as pension, whereas, the NPS is based on share market and will not ensure a certain expected amount.

As part of massive agitations, government employees in Gujarat have stage massed casual leave. There are nearly seven lakh government employees who are pressing for the demand for the OPS, including around 70,000 primary schools teachers who joined before 2005 on a fixed salary.

BJP Govt's Response To Protests

After protests by employees in Gujarat, the state government had said the new pension will not be applicable to those employees who had joined duty before April 2005. It also promised to increase its contribution in the fund to 14 per cent from the 10 per cent earlier.

Further, mass agitation in September, months ahead of the Gujarat polls, the BJP government was forced to mellow its stand on the issue. The state government has promised to take the decision on the OPS at the right time, saying it was a policy matter.

AAP, Congress Promise OPS

While Gujarat has promised the implementation of the OPS its election manifesto, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has vowed the same in a message on Twitter. To prove the sincerity of their promises, both the parties have cited the examples of their governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Refuting claims of burden on the exchequer, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot defended OPS saying had said it was all about financial management.

Delhi CM Kejriwal in a statement recently claimed the new pension scheme was "unfair" and said the OPS should be restored and implemented all over the country. "If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS there too,” Kejrwal had said.