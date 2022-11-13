Gujarat Polls: 5 BJP Leaders Threaten To Contest As Independents After Denied Ticket

Former BJP MLA Satish Patel is unhappy after the BJP decided to repeat sitting legislator Akshay Patel in Karjan.(ANI)

AT LEAST one Bhartiya Janata Party MLA and four former legislators have threatened to run as independents after the party denied them tickets in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, according to news agency PTI.

A few of them have said that the next move will be taken after consulting supporters. The former BJP MLA and a popular tribal face of the party, Harshad Vasava, has filed the nomination paper for the Nandod seat as an independent candidate. Nandod is currently held by the Congress, and the BJP has fielded Dr. Darshana Deshmukh from the seat.

Harshad resigned from the party because he was unhappy and submitted his nomination papers for the Nandod seat on Friday.

"There is an original BJP and a duplicate BJP here. We will expose those who have sidelined committed workers and given key posts to newcomers. I have sent my resignation to the party. People of this area know how much work I have done as an MLA between 2002 and 2012," Vasava told reporters after filing his nomination as an independent.

Six-time MLA Madhu Shrivastav from Vaghodia was also denied a ticket. He said that he will run as an independent if his supporters want him to do so. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Ashwin Patel for the seat.

Dinesh Patel of Patra has also stated that he will run for office on his own.The BJP has nominated Chaitanyasinh Zala for the seat, which is currently held by Congress.

Former BJP MLA Satish Patel is unhappy after the BJP decided to repeat sitting legislator Akshay Patel in Karjan.

Akshay Patel won the constituency on a Congress ticket in 2017, but then joined the BJP in 2020 and won a subsequent bypoll.

"Everyone knows what Akshay Patel did as an MLA. My supporters and cooperative sector leaders of Karjan have asked me to fight this election, even as an independent. I was not consulted before the party decided to give the ticket to Akshay Patel," Satish Patel told reporters in Karjan.

"In fact, 80 per cent of the workers and office-bearers of the BJP had recommended my name during the 'sense' exercise. But, I was rejected in the end. We would have accepted any other person as a candidate, but BJP workers and local leaders can never accept Akshay Patel," he claimed.

BJP General Secretary of Gujarat Bhargav Bhatt and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi visited Vadodra on Saturday, met local workers, and said that the BJP will win all the seats in Vadodra.

"We will convince Dinu Mama not to go ahead with his plans. There is still scope. He has always remained with BJP and we are sure he will come back. He has yet not filed his nomination as an independent," said Bhatt.