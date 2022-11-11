Gujarat Polls 2022: Why Rahul Gandhi Should Divert Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra To Gujarat

WITH the announcement of the schedule of the Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, political parties began their campaigns to woo the voters. While polls in Himachal will be held in a single phase on November 12, voters in Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results of the elections in both states will be announced on December 8.

Now, with the focus shifting on Gujarat given the ending of campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, leaders have scheduled their rallies in Gujarat where the ruling BJP is seeking another term and is confident of retaining power. The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the last 27 years with Congress being the distant second. Meanwhile, this time, the main fight, apparently, is between AAP and Congress; not for the first position but for the second spot.

AAP is high on confidence given their thumping win in Punjab earlier this year and their triumph on some seats during the Gujarat civic body polls. Whereas, the Congress is hoping that the anti-incumbency factor works this time and they could break the jinx of being the second option in Gujarat. The Congress is also banking on its Bharat Jodo Yatra, a marathon march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir. Currently, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Maharashtra and will enter Madhya Pradesh later this month.

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra should head towards Gujarat instead of Madhya Pradesh:

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by the Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi, has covered the southern states of India so far. Now the marathon march has reached Maharashtra and will next move to Madhya Pradesh on November 20. For the next 15 days, Rahul Gandhi will cover the Hindi heartland till December 5. This is the time when the election campaign will be at its peak in Gujarat as the coastal state is set to vote on December 1 and 5.

The Congress, though, has maintained that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not about election campaigning and has its own motives and missions. But ignoring a poll-bound state from such a massive show of strength would look stark to any political observer. It will emerge as a big question as to why Rahul Gandhi, who will walk the neighbouring state for 15 days, wouldn't even look at poll-bound Gujarat during such a crucial period which could change the fate of his party, for which the Bharat Jodo Yatra was eventually started.

Ignoring Gujarat, which is not even in the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, could even dent the Congress' position in the state given the inroads AAP is making with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann making repeated visits and holding massive rallies. The AAP has also announced its chief ministerial face, Isudan Gadhvi. However, Congress is lacking here also and has not even announced the CM face of the party. Though it is a tradition of Congress, seeing the approach of other parties, the grand old party's pitch in Gujarat seems lacklustre.

After replacing Congress in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP is eyeing another takeover in Gujarat making it imperative for Congress to shift its focus on the coastal state. Many political pundits have also suggested that Rahul Gandhi should have begun his Bharat Jodo Yatra from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, from where Mahatma Gandhi started his Dandi March in 1930.