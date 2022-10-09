Gujarat: PM Modi Declares Modhera As India's First 24x7 Solar Powered Village

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in poll-bound Gujarat's Mohsana district as India's first 24x7 solar powered village. The village is located about 100 km from the state capital, Gandhinagar, and has a total geographical area of around 2436 hectares and is located on the banks of the Pushpavati river.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat that started on Sunday. The solar panels will provide power to the village during the day, while in evening, BESS, India's first grid-connected megawatt-hour scale battery energy storage system, will supply power to the houses.

Addressing a rally, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, but now it will also be known as a solar-powered village.

Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

"Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple, will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power."

PM Modi also said a new energy of development has been infused for Modehra, Mehsana and entire North Gujarat.

"Today, a new energy of development has been infused into Modhera, Mehsana and the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to roads and rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development, and healthcare have been inaugurated, and foundation stones have been laid today. "

The state allocated 12 hectares of land for the project, and both the state and central governments contributed more than 80 crore in two phases.

According to the Gujarat government, the initiative would make Modhera the first Indian village to generate net renewable energy, illustrating how renewable energy can empower people at the local level. With this change, residents of the community might save 60% to 100% on their electricity costs