Morbi | Jagran News Desk: At least 12 people - all labourers - lost their lives after a wall of a salt factory collapsed at the Morbi district in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, said officials on Wednesday while adding that the death toll is expected to rise as 15 persons are feared trapped inside the debris.

Gujarat Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja said the incident took place around 12 pm at the Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area. "At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," news agency PTI quoted Merja as saying.

Merja said that 90 per cent of the rescue operation has been completed, but the toll might rise as 15 people are feared trapped. It is not clear what caused the wall collapse and an investigation will be launched by the Gujarat Police, Merja added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident. He has also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased. The injured, on the other hand, would be given Rs 50,000.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," PM Modi said in a tweet. "May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also announced Rs 4 lakh each from Chief Minister Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Besides, Patel has instructed Morbi district collector (DC) and system operators for immediate rescue and relief operations.

