PM Modi In Gujarat: Modhera To Be Declared India's First Solar-powered Village

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday declare Modhera village in Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village. The village is known for its Sun temple.

The move comes as a significant step towards promoting clean energy in the country. More than 1,000 solar panels have been installed atop the houses in the village. The solar panels will generate electricity round the clock for the villagers, the Gujarat government said in a series of tweets.

The villagers will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost. The Gujarat government further claimed that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat.

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, the Gujarat government had said.

Heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises as part of the project. To witness the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm. The 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.

PM Modi In Gujarat On 3-day Visit

PM Modi will reach Gujarat in the evening as part of his three-day visit. The Prime Minister will launch various projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore in the state.

Beginning his programme from Modhera, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about Rs 3,900 crore in the village.

PM Modi will also address gatherings ahead of the state Assembly polls sheduled to take place in November this year.

The prime minister will dedicate several national projects totaling more than Rs 8,000 crore on Monday at Amod in the Bharuch district. He will officially open the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad, an educational centre for underprivileged children. He will then lay the cornerstone for Rs 1,460 crore worth of developments in Jamnagar in the evening.

PM Modi will speak to a gathering on Tuesday in the Rajkot district of Jamkandorna. Further, he will launch projects worth Rs 1,300 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

(With ANI inputs)