Gujarat Man, Trying To Illegally Cross US-Mexico Border, Falls To Death; Probe Ordered

IN A shocking incident, a man from Gujarat's Gandhinagar died after his unsuccessful attempt to cross the US-Mexico border wall, also called the 'Trump Wall', officials were cited as saying by PTI.

According to some reports published in the US media, the man has been identified as Brijkumar Yadav and hails from Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district.

Reportedly, the man died after he fell while climbing the US-Mexico border wall trying to illegally cross it and enter the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his wife and son suffered severe injuries in the incident. Some media reports also suggest that he used to work in a factory in Kalol GIDC. Reportedly, all three family members fell from a considerable height.

Both mother and son fell on different sides of the wall. While the mother fell to the US side, their son fell to the Mexican side.

Meanwhile, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ordered a probe to establish the facts and take necessary action against people who were involved in illegal immigration of people, after the incident came to the light through media.

"After coming to know about the incident through media, I have ordered a probe and asked the Deputy SP of our Anti-Human Trafficking Cell to investigate the entire matter," Additional Director General of Police (DGP), CID - Crime and Railways, R B Brahmbhatt was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

A separate probe has also been launched by Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal to track the family members of the victim. "The news reports suggest that the deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh or Delhi and settled in Kalol with his family. We have formed a team to trace the family of the victim. As of now, his family has not contacted the police for any help," Duggal said.

Earlier in January, four members of a family from Dingucha village of Kalol passed away because of a severe cold in the US-Canada border while trying to enter the US illegally.

In March too, six youths hailing from Gujarat were arrested by the US authorities after a failed attempt to enter the US from Canada as their boat sank in the Saint Regis river, close to the Canada border.

(With inputs from PTI)