The incident came to light when one of the victims narrated her ordeal during a casual session on 'good touch, bad touch' to create awareness among children about sexual harassment.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gujarat police has arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors after one of the victims narrated her ordeal during a casual session on 'good touch, bad touch'. The accused, who worked as a contractor with a Vadodara-based multinational company, has confessed that he assaulted three minor girls during the coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place in the Makarpura area of Vadodara. The police said that the accused used to call the minor girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them.

The incident came to light after one of the victims broke down during a tuition class on 'good touch and bad touch'. The police said that the victim told her teacher that "an uncle" has been touching her in ways described as bad touch. The teacher informed the parents, who then reached out to the police.

"The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'," DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala said.

The accused has been booked under Section 376. Two of the victims are aged six and eight and they also live in the same area.

"We booked the man as per the amended Section 376, although his act did not involve rape… He has confessed to have molested two other girls from the neighbourhood in a similar manner. We are trying to get parents of two other girls, to become part of the complaint against him in order to ensure that the case is strong," DCP Zala said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma