Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022: Sleepy Nandod Expects A Tough Three-Way Battle

NANDOD constituency in Narmada is reserved for candidates who belong to listed Scheduled Tribes. It is part of the larger Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The Nandod seat came into existence due to the delimitation exercise in 2008. The constituency has two segments: the Nandod Taluka and the Tilakwada Taluka.

In the recently concluded polling of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha election 2022, it recorded a voter turnout of 65.14 per cent out of the total 2,20,199 eligible voters.

Candidates in fray

Representing AAP is social worker Praful Vasava. Haresh Vasava represents INC while Darshnaben Deshmukh is contesting from BJP.

History

Vasava Premsinhbhai Devjibhai was the incumbent MLA from INC who pipped his BJP rival Tadvi Shabdasharan Bhailalbhai – a margin of just 6,329 votes. 94.8% of the total votes cast went in favour of the top two candidates.

Meanwhile, in 2012, BJP’s Tadvi Shabdasharan Bhailalbhai defeated INC's Vasava Hareshbhai Jayantibhai by 15,727 votes.

From 1962 to 1972, the seat was represented by Rajwadi Himathbhai Mathur of INC.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat took place on December 1 and 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 voted in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 alongside the counting in Himachal Pradesh.