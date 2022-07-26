Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: 21 Killed, 30 Critical After Consuming Spurious Liquor; 3 Arrested

As many as 21 people have died so far while over 30 are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals after consuming spurious liquor in the dry state of Gujarat. 16 people have died in the Botad district alone while five people from Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died during treatment since Monday.

The Hooch tragedy in Gujarat has affected people from five districts including Botad, Bhavnagar, Barvala and Dhandhuka. The police have also detained three people from Botad district over their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious country-made liquor. IGP Bhavnagar range Ashok Kumar Yadav said an SIT will be formed to probe into the incident and nab bootleggers. The Gujarat ATS and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the probe.

The matter came to light early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village of Barvala taluka and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad towns after their condition started deteriorating.

Earlier on Monday, the wife of a victim undergoing treatment had told reporters that her husband's condition started deteriorating hours after he consumed hooch at Rojid village on Sunday night. One Himmatbhai, who is recovering, claimed at least 15 people fell ill after consuming the hooch they had purchased from a bootlegger on Sunday night.

Terming the incident "unfortunate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a Gujarat visit, alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in large quantities in Gujarat where prohibition is in place. He alleged that people selling illicit liquor are enjoying political protection and demanded a probe into the "trail" of money generated by selling booze.

"It is unfortunate that despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling illegal liquor) go? This needs to be probed," Arvind Kejriwal said in Porbandar.

Kejriwal will also visit a hospital in Bhavnagar where some of the people were admitted. "It is very sad to know that more than 23 people have died and over 40 are admitted in hospital after consuming spurious liquor. I offer condolences to those who have died and will visit Bhavnagar hospital today," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Gujarat Prohibition Act, earlier known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, empowers the police to arrest a person for purchasing, consuming or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment ranging from three months to five years in prison. It also penalises the transporting of liquor.

