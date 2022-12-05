Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: BJP Set To Retain Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Predict Exit Polls

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: As the second phase of Gujarat assembly election 2022 concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of 58.68 per cent till 5 PM, all eyes are now on the results of exit polls that are to be announced on December 8, 2022. The results for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 that concluded on November 12, with a total voter turnout recorded at 65.92 per cent, will also be declared on the same day. The polling in the second phase were held for 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, polling for 89 segments was held on December 1 when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. (Disclaimer: The exit poll numbers are predictive only. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM on December 8, 2022.)