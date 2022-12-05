Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: BJP Set To Retain Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Predict Exit Polls

-
Gujarat Exit Poll
The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats concluded on December 5. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties were in the fray.
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll
In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to face a big loss. NewsX, Republic and Times Now have predicted 0-1 seats for AAP in their respective exit polls.
Gujarat Exit Poll
According to the exit poll of India Today Group-Axis My India, the BJP is set to form a government with absolute majority in Gujarat once again. This time BJP has been told to get 128-144 seats, Congress 30-42 and Aam Aadmi Party 2-10 seats.
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll
According to the exit poll of News X, Congress is likely to win 27 to 34 seats out of total 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, there is a possibility of a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress.
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll
According to exit polls of NewsX, BJP may win 32-40 seats out of total 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.
Gujarat Exit Poll
According to the exit poll of Republic TV and P-Marq, the BJP government with an absolute majority can be formed once again in Gujarat. BJP is predicted to get 128-148 seats, Congress 30-42 and AAP 2-10.
Gujarat Exit Poll
The BJP is expected to come to power with full majority in Gujarat, according to the exit polls of News X-Jan Ki Baat. The BJP has been predicted to get 117-140 seats this time. At the same time, it is predicted that Congress will get 34-51 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party will get 6-13 seats.
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022
The BJP is all set to retain power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, according to exit poll data released on Monday evening.
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: As the second phase of Gujarat assembly election 2022 concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of 58.68 per cent till 5 PM, all eyes are now on the results of exit polls that are to be announced on December 8, 2022. The results for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 that concluded on November 12, with a total voter turnout recorded at 65.92 per cent, will also be declared on the same day. The polling in the second phase were held for 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, polling for 89 segments was held on December 1 when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. (Disclaimer: The exit poll numbers are predictive only. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM on December 8, 2022.)