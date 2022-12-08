Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP’s Delhi Magic Fails To Work In Gujarat, Himachal

THE COUNTING of votes for the recently concluded Gujarat Election Result 2022 began today at 8 am across 37 counting centres in 33 districts of the state.

As the counting for the Gujarat Assembly election begins, many eyes are set on the Aam Aadmi Party’s performance after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party unseated BJP in MCD polls.

However, AAP does not show much promise in the state elections as initial counting trends trickle in. In the Himachal Pradesh election result, AAP has not managed to open its account while in Gujarat it is leading on six of 182 seats.

Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. With a notion to breach the BJP's Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a massive campaign to appeal to voters to elect the AAP government.

During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.

The Gujarat Assembly results will also ensure the position of the Aam Aadmi Party in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. These elections will also determine if the Aam Aadmi Party can become the main opposition party in Gujarat by defeating Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party also won the Delhi MCD election with 134 seats out of 250 wards in Delhi and ends the 15-year BJP rule in Delhi MCD. The BJP won 104 seats while Congress reduced to nine seats.

To achieve national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states and to be acknowledged as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.

In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in Thursday's voting.

If the AAP can achieve the national party tag then it will give a boost to the party’s national ambition. As predicted in the exit polls, the party will not make a big splash in Gujarat.

“The AAP has gained traction in Gujarat and it appears to be winning some seats in the assembly polls. It will be a big victory for the AAP even if it bags 10-15 seats as no third political party joining the fray could do so in Gujarat so far,” PTI quoted as saying, Praveen Rai, a political analyst at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) as saying.

More so, it comes on the back of a spectacular win in the civic body elections in Delhi, where the AAP unseated the BJP, winning 134 of the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that went to polls on December 4. The BJP, which had controlled the MCD for 15 long years, could win only 104 wards, according to votes counted on Wednesday.

“The AAP may win around 12 seats 2 to 3 in Surat, 7 to 8 seats in Saurashtra, two in the tribal belt, and a few surprises here and there in the north and central Gujarat,” Dilip Gohil, a political analyst based in Ahmedabad, told PTI.

The AAP is looking to win more seats than projected by exit polls and political analysts.