Gujarat HC Holds Morbi Civic Body Responsible For Brigde Collapse, Says Affidavit Lacks Details

GUJARAT High Court Chief Justice Arvind Kumar on Thursday held Morbi Nagar Palika Chief Officer S.V. Zala responsible for the October 30 bridge collapse and said that the affidavit filed by Nagar Palika lacks details.

"The Morbi Nagar Palika Chief Officer S.V.Zala is prima facie guilty of dereliction of duty and even the affidavit filed by the civic body lacks details," a division bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri observed, according to the news agency IANS.

The court also asked for a certified report on the list of bridges that are in a similar condition and directed the state government to survey all bridges and make sure they are in 'proper condition'.

Guj HC orders state govt to do a survey of all bridges in the state. HC says, ensure bridges are in proper condition. HC wants a list of all bridges, mentioning how many of them are in same condition. It states that there should be certified report&it needs to be placed before HC pic.twitter.com/MY3PEGuYp6 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

During the hearing, the court observed that the compensation given to kin of the deceased is less. "We are not satisfied with the compensation amount paid to the families of deceased, a family should get at least Rs 10 lakh compensation."

The court was annoyed to see castes mentioned against the names of some of the deceased.

The Chief Justice also asked for government files related to the incident and details on when the SIT report was submitted before the lower court.

"It is high time that all officials who are either monitoring, managing, controlling and administering such bridges across the state should ensure that the bridges in their jurisdictions are in proper condition and if not, remedial actions should be taken."

Further hearing of the matter will take place on December 12.

Earlier, the Supreme Court called the Morbi Bride collapse incident an "enormous tragedy" and asked the Gujarat High Court which is already hearing a suo motu case on the same issue, to hold periodical hearings.

"It is an enormous tragedy and this will require weekly monitoring to see the award of contract, credential of the party awarded the contract, attribution of responsibility for those guilty," observed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.

On October 30, at least 135 people were killed and more than 100 injured following the collapse of the cable suspension bridge in Morbi town of Gujarat.