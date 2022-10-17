Gujarat Govt Slashes VAT On CNG, PNG Ahead Of State Elections

THE Gujarat government on Monday reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 per cent, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said Monday, reported ANI.

Announcing this, Vaghani said that the citizens and housewives would get a relief of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, the minister said the state government had taken the decision to give two cylinders for free in a year. He said the decision had been taken keeping in mind about 38 lakh housewives.

With as much relief as Rs 650 crore decided for this two-cylinder free scheme, a sum of up to Rs 1,700 can reach the homes or pockets of the public, the minister said.

He said that if we consider a 10 per cent reduction in CNG, there would be a benefit of Rs 6-7 per kg. Similarly, on PNG, there is going to be a benefit of Rs 5-5.50 per kilo, the minister said. He termed this announcement of the state government as massive and also considered it as a Diwali gift to the state government.

He said it would benefit the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana and added that the full amount will be credited directly to their account.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel in the state remain unchanged as of now. As per mypetrolprice.com, CNG in Ahmedabad now costs Rs 83.9 and costs Rs 82.16 in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name 'Amul' increased the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre across all the states except Gujarat.

This comes dates after the Election Commission of India (ECI) did not announce the date for the Gujarat assembly polls which were expected to be announced along with the dates for the Himachal Pradesh election.

The decision, meanwhile, was critised by the Congress with the party alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was given time to announce pre-election 'sops' for the people by 'delaying' the declaration of dates of the election.

"ECI has announced date for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh… from today, election code of conduct is in place in Himachal Pradesh but not in Gujarat. This is done so BJP has enough time to announce pre-elections sops for the people,” Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Meanwhile, on being asked by the reporters about why the date was not announced for the Gujarat elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that no rules had been violated.

"There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states. As per the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other."

(With inputs from ANI)