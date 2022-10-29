Gujarat Govt Forms Committee For Implementing Uniform Civil Code Ahead Of Assembly Polls

AHEAD of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, the ruling BJP government in the state on Saturday formed a committee to evaluate implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Gujarat has now become the third state after Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to announce the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi & Union HM Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today - of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, the committee which will be formed to oversee the implementation of the UCC will be headed by a retired High Court judge. Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Many political leaders have backed the UCC saying that it will bring equality to the country. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed it "an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move", and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. The Centre earlier this month told the Supreme Court that it could not direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice in its affidavit stated that the matter of policy is for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction in this regard can be issued by the Centre. "It is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation," the ministry told the apex court. Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.



(With Agency Inputs)