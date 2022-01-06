Surat | Jagran News Desk: At least six people - all workers - lost their lives while 20 others were hospitalised following an incident of gas leakage at a print mill in the Sachin GIDC area in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday morning.

Officials have said that the Gujarat Police and the fire department have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway. 20 people are admitted to the civil hospital, they added.

"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today," news agency ANI quoted Dr Omkar Chaudhary, the in-charge superintendent of the hospital, as saying.

According to media reports, the gas leaked happened when a tanker driver was pouring chemicals into a drain. The poisonous gas claimed five lives instantly while another person succumbed later.

Reports suggest that the driver, who came from Vadodara, was illegally trying to dump the chemicals into the drain near the printing mill. The police have initiated a probe and trying to catch the driver and owner of the truck.

A similar incident had happened in Gujarat's Dholka in 2020 in which four people died due to an alleged gas leak at the Chiripal Group of Companies. Acccording to reports, the alleged gas leak occured at the Chiripal Group of Companies near the Simiz-Dholi villages of the Dholka tehsil in Gujarat.

"Four labourers were cleaning a chemical waste tank. They died after inhaling poisonous gas released from the chemical waste. The process to register the FIR is underway," the Gujarat Police had said then, as reported by ANI.

