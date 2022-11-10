Gujarat Elections: Ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel Among 4 BJP Bigwigs Not To Contest Assembly Polls

AHEAD of the next month's Gujarat Assembly Elections, senior BJP leaders including ex-CM Vijay Rupani and former deputy CM Nitin Patel announced that they will not contest the upcoming polls. The Gujarat assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Apart from Nitin Patel and Vijay Rupani, two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls. Both the leaders were ministers in Vijay Rupani's cabinet.

The announcement from the senior leaders came at a time when the BJP is set to announce the names of the candidates. The list of candidates is likely to be released today as the central Parliament Board of BJP on Wednesday concluded the meeting to finalise the names of candidates. The meeting was by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda.

"These four senior leaders of our party have written separate letters to state unit party president CR Paatil, saying they do not want to fight the upcoming elections," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas, as quoted by PTI, said.

"I have decided not to fight elections this time. The BJP gave me chance to be the chief minister of Gujarat for five years. Now they have made me in-charge of Punjab and as a senior leader, I have declared earlier that I will not fight this election. I have not even demanded ticket," ex-CM Vijay Rupani told reporters.

Vijay Rupani (66), a sitting MLA from Rajkot West, was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021. He and his entire Council of Ministers were replaced by the BJP in September 2021.

Meanwhile Nitin Patel, in his letter to CR Paatil, said that he should not be considered for a ticket to contest the Mehsana Assembly seat, currently represented by him, as he has decided not to fight the upcoming elections. "I have decided not to fight elections. I have been elected as an MLA for six times from Kadi and Mehsana seats," the former deputy CM said.

Chudasama, the MLA from Dholka, said the party has given tickets to him nine times. "Out of the nine times I won five times and was made a cabinet minister. Now enough is enough, I had earlier told the party that I will not fight the next elections," he said.

Pradeepsinh Jadeja, in a letter to Paatil, said he, too, is not interested in contesting Assembly polls. "I will do whatever work the party assigns to me," he said. The MLA from Vatva in Ahmedabad was home minister in the BJP government led by Vijay Rupani.



(With Agency Inputs)