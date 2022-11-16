Gujarat Elections: BJP Ready To Implement UCC But AAP, Congress Question Execution, Impact In 'Diverse' India

COME the elections, come the BJP's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the long-standing pledge of the saffron party, which it claimed will make the nation 'united'. We have witnessed it in almost every assembly election since BJP came at the Centre in 2014 that it will implement the UCC. The party, in Uttarakhand, has already started the process and formed a committee to oversee the steps to implement the UCC and has also promised to implement it in Himachal Pradesh if elected to power again.

Before the start of the election campaigning in Gujarat, the ruling had taken a leaf out of the Uttarakhand playbook and announced the formation of a committee to oversee the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. In its manifesto for the polls, the saffron brigade has promised its implementation and also highlighted its importance for a 'united nation'.

What is UCC:

The UCC proposes to replace personal laws based on scriptures and customs of various religious communities with a common set of rules implemented throughout the country. Precisely, under the UCC, a single law will be created which would apply to all religious communities. The UCC will cover areas such as marriages, divorce, inheritance and adoption. At present, these areas are governed by the laws under the religious texts and scriptures. The UCC is enshrined in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which states that the state shall endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens throughout India’s territory.

What's the stand of Congress for the UCC?

The Congress has a mixed response on the UCC as the grand old party has not given a clear yes or no on the matter but has questioned the BJP often on how they are planning to implement the civil code in a diverse country like India where every street is filled with people following different religions and having a different faith.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, speaking on the UCC earlier this year, told ANI that BJP should answer what according to them is UCC. He said that the Constitution though mention UCC but its definition and its impact after implementation are not clear.

"They should tell what is Uniform Civil Code? In the Constitution, there is a mention of UCC that there will be an attempt to apply a uniform civil code but a clear definition is never clear and what will be the impact. The government never said it will implement the Hindu code when it talks about UCC. The better practice of any religion is applied whether it is Islam, Christianity or other religion. They should tell what is the definition of UCC then only we can react," Salman Khurshid, as quoted by ANI, said.

The Congress has time and again questioned the working style of the BJP and its stance in implementing the UCC claiming that the saffron party is spreading discrimination in society in the name of UCC. Another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, earlier in August this year, said that the "Uniform Civil Code should not be misconstrued as a legislative imposition that eliminates unusual religious practises".

"Fire temple practice might be considered weird and eccentric by so many people, but it’s an essential practice of Parsi people. Now, I do not think a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is supposed to suppress those things," Singhvi, as quoted by the Times of India, said. "Somebody should tell us how they will do it so easily… It is not so easy to do it," he had contended.

AAP's stance on UCC:

Although Kejriwal, at a press briefing in Gujarat's Bhavnagar in October, had stated that the UCC should be implemented because it has a mention in the Constitution, his party has not promised UCC's implementation in any of its election pitches. Kejriwal even accused the BJP of bluffing with the people, saying that the saffron party made this promise in Uttarakhand also but has not implemented it so far.

"In Article 44 of the Constitution, it is clearly written that it is the responsibility of the government to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should frame a Uniform Civil Code with the consent of all communities and by taking them together," Kejriwal had said.

"If their intention is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, then why don't they frame it nationally and implement it across the country? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha election?," he asked.