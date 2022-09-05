Gujarat Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi Promises LPG Cylinder At Rs 500, Farm Loan Waiver

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised farmers in Gujarat a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh, an LPG cylinder for Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,000, free electricity for farmers, and up to 300 units of free power for general consumers if his party wins power in the state.



In an address to the booth-level workers' "Parivartan Sankalp Rally" in Ahmedabad, where Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, Gandhi promised the people of Gujarat 10 lakh new jobs, the construction of 3,000 English-medium schools, and free education for girls.

Gujarat | After coming to power here, Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during the #COVID19 pandemic. We'll give free electricity to farmers & 300 units of free electricity to general consumers: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/EpUgtaGoEq — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022



He said the congress will focus on employment in Gujarat and will provide jobs to 10 lakh young people.



Gandhi targeted the ruling BJP, claiming that while it built the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, it worked against those for whom Patel lived and died.



For whom did Sardar Patel fight and why? You built his statue, but he was not just a human being, he was the voice of the farmers of Gujarat and India. "Whatever he said was for the benefit of the farmers of Gujarat and India," Gandhi said.



Three agricultural laws, which were later repealed by the Narendra Modi government, he claimed, were intended to deprive farmers of their rights.



"Farmers from all over the country came out on the roads, and the BJP claims to fight for farmers' rights. On the one hand, they built the tallest statue of Sardar Patel, and on the other, they attacked all those for whom Sardar Patel fought and sacrificed his entire life. "What is the meaning of the statue?" he wondered.



Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) had also announced a series of schemes and freebies if it comes to power in Gujarat.



"The BJP government here will waive the loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived the loans of farmers?" Gandhi said at a rally on Monday. After we assume power in Gujarat, I promise to waive up to Rs 3 lakh in farmer loans."



He also attacked the government for the recent seizure of large amounts of drugs, particularly from Gujarat's Mundra port, and claimed that the Gujarat model is one of three-four industrialist rule.



"Within two minutes, the government will give these industrialists as much land as they desire. But when the poor and tribals ask for a small plot of land with their hands folded, they will never get it, "he stated.