Gujarat Elections 2022: Isudan Gadhvi To Be AAP's CM Face, Announces Arvind Kejriwal

AAM AADMI Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Isudan Gadhvi will be AAP's chief minister face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Gadhvi's name has been selected on the basis of the opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state.

Last week, Kejriwal urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.