Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress Announces 1st List Of 43 Candidates For Upcoming Polls

Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, fielding Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from the Ghatlodia constituency which is currently held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The list issued consisted of some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham and Arjun Modhwadiya. Senior leader and former party MLA Arjun Modhwadia has been nominated from the Porbandar seat, which he had lost to the BJP's Babu Bokhiriya in 2012 and 2017.

The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South. Of the 43 seats for which the opposition party has declared its candidates, only one seat, Jhalod (ST) of Dahod district, is currently held by it.

The first list of candidates features seven women, including Ms Yagnik. Some former MLAs also managed to get tickets this time.

Vadodara Congress leader Narendra Ravat's wife and leader of opposition in the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation Amee Ravat has been chosen for the Sayajigunj seat of the city.

Former Congress MLA of Jasdan seat Bholabhai Gohel has been given the party ticket again. Mr Gohel had joined the BJP after he was denied ticket in 2017 but he returned to the Congress in 2018.

Senior party leader and former BJP MLA from Mahuva seat of Bhavnagar, Kanubhai Kalsariya, has been chosen by the Congress for the same seat. He contested the 2017 poll as an Independent but lost to the BJP's Raghav Makwana by nearly 5,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be declared the same day.