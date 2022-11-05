Gujarat Elections 2022: Big Blow To BJP As Former Minister Jai Narayan Vyas Quits Party Ahead Of Polls

AHEAD of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, the BJP has suffered a major setback after former state Health Minister Jai Narayan Vyas resigned from the party and is likely to join Congress. Recently, he met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad during which he appreciated the work of the Rajasthan government for better use of Narmada canal water through sprinklers.

Speaking on his resignation, Vyas said, "It's true that I resigned. For some time, esp in Patan Dist, people sitting in the organization are desirous of fighting elections&indulging in factionalism.They're targeting leaders one by one in order to remove & replace them."

He was elected to Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2007 and became Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi-led state government. He was a minister in the Gujarat government from 2007 to 2012. However, he was sidelined by the BJP since then. It is also speculated that he may join the Aam Aadmi Party, however, no confirmation has been given yet.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held in two phases. The first phase of polling will be held on December 1, while voting for the second phase will be held on December 5. Counting of votes is to be done on December 8. It is a matter of fact that BJP is ruling the state for the past 27 years.

Meanwhile, Congress released its first list of 43 candidates for the assembly elections on Friday. The party has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from the Ghatlodia constituency which is currently ruled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. For the Sayajigunj seat of Vadodara, Congress leader Narendra Ravat's wife and leader of opposition in the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation Amee Ravat has been picked.

The list was announced during a meeting which was held at the AICC headquarters. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the meeting virtually while the rest of the participants attended it physically at the party headquarters. The BJP is eyeing a return to power for another term. The BJP is ruling the state for more than two decades.