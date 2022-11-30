Gujarat Voting 2022: First Phase Polling On Dec 1; Here's How To Check Your Names In Electoral List

AS THE polls campaign for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 concluded on Tuesday, the voting will take place on Thursday across 19 districts. Several people with voter identification cards are turned away from voting locations each election because their names do not appear on the updated electoral rolls.

The ruling BJP and other political parties made hectic efforts to woo voters on 89 seats spread over 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The campaigning ended at 5 pm on Tuesday ahead of the first phase of polling on December 1.

Here Is How To Find Your Name On The List:

First: Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal — nvsp.in and click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ link. By clicking on this link, it will take you electoralsearch.in, where you can search for yourself by entering information such as your name, father's or husband's name, age, state, and district. While filling out, you must ensure that the details should be the same as those on your voter ID.

Second: Another choice could be a name-based search using the EPIC number on your voter ID. Along with the number mentioned on the top of your ID, you need to fill in the details of the state on the portal to look for your name.

Third: In the third option, if your name is missing, then you have to fill out the form to flag the deletion. It can be done online and offline mode. The form can be accessed on nvsp.in.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases. First on December 1 and second on December 5. 89 seats will go for polls in the first round of voting, while the remaining 93 seats will be in the second round. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.