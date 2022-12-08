Gujarat Election Results 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Jadeja Set To Win From Jamnagar North

Establishing herself as a dedicated political figure, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is well-placed to triumph in the Gujarat Legislative Elections 2022. She is leading in Jamnagar North Assembly constituency.

Rivaba began in the third spot behind AAP's Karshanbhai Kamrur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja. Nevertheless, the newbie rapidly gained momentum and then surpassed her competitors to possibly secure a victory.

Speaking with ANI, Rivaba Jadeja said, "Those who accepted me happily as a candidate, worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us."

Rivaba is leading by 67,054 votes according to the Election Commission's latest report. AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur is in the second place with 27,786 votes, while Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja is in third place with 17,111 votes. Rivaba has achieved a commanding victory, receiving over 57 per cent of votes.

The candidates contesting from Jamnagar North in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 are Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadej) (BJP), Karshanbhai Karmur (AAP), Advocate Jagdish Manshibhai Gadhavi (BSP), Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja (INC), Anvar Daud Kakal (IND), Chavda Ashok Nathabhai (IND), Jahid Aavadbhai Jami (IND), Hinaben Depabhai Makwana (IND), Malek Aadil Rasidbhai (IND), Ker Rahim Osmanbhai (IND) and Miya Aamin Rahimbhai (IND).

The tallying of ballots for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 37 centres in 33 districts. The assembly elections in the state happened in two pahses on December 1 and 5. The BJP and Congress have been the main contenders for the elections in Gujarat, but this time around it was a three-way race with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joining the electoral contest.

The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.

