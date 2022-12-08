Gujarat Election Result 2022: Social Media Flooded With Hilarious Memes After AAP’s Loss | See Top 10 Tweets

The counting of votes for the recently held Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The official results are expected to be out by this evening. According to the official trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat in the Assembly Election Result 2022.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which made its debut in Gujarat this year, had big hopes for their party’s win. With the party securing a win at 6 seats, the good news for AAP was that they officially got the status of a ‘national party’, having a MLA in three states including Delhi, Goa and Gujarat.

Though the BJP wave is taking over the internet and television news, social media has been flooded with memes about AAP’s defeat in Gujarat. Take a look at the top 10 memes on Twitter:

Nobody vro

Just AAP karyakrta guarding the EVM pic.twitter.com/iorhmvOuzo — 🇮🇳pprofessor 🇮🇳 (@Thheprofessor) December 7, 2022

AAP swept to glory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh 😄 pic.twitter.com/vRQWUNVCtj — Viक़as (@VlKASPR0NAM0) December 8, 2022

congress and AAP MLAs in gujarat pic.twitter.com/7bjr78Qm46 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) December 8, 2022

AAP landslide win in Gujarat with written proof pic.twitter.com/wZt79mR3LU — Anil Ramesh Valmiki 🚩JCB🚩 (@AnilRameshValmi) December 8, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured over 150 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022, breaking its own record of the highest number of seats ever won by the party back in the 2002 Assembly elections, with 127 seats.

Addressing a joint press conference with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP Gujarat Chief CR Paatil announced that the oath taking ceremony for the CM of Gujarat will take place on December 12, 2022 at 2 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be attending the event in Gujarat, the party chief confirmed. “Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again,” he added.

“The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was quoted as saying as per a report in ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP is also up for a big celebration after getting the national party status.