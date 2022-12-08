Gujarat Election Result 2022: Records Galore As BJP Chronicles Thumping Win; Congress' Drubbing Continues

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday broke all the records to register a resounding victory in its Citadel, Gujarat. The BJP won 153 seats and is leading on 3 of the total 182 Assembly constituencies in the coastal state breaking Congress' 37-year-old record of winning 149 seats in the state Assembly elections. The Congress, on the other hand, suffered its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won only 16 seats and leading on 1. In the previous Assembly elections, Congress won 77 seats while the BJP won 99 seats.

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 153 seats and leading on 3 seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made its entry in the state assembly having won five seats. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.82 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state.

The BJP improved its vote share to 53 per cent from 49 per cent last time, while the Congress party's vote share fell sharply from 42 per cent to 27 per cent, as a good chunk of its voters appeared to have switched to AAP.

With BJP's win, incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel will again take the oath as CM on December 12. Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. Breaking his own record, Patel once again won from the Ghatlodia constituency by a staggering margin of 1,91,000 votes in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Commenting on the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Gujarat and said, "Gujarat's love for BJP despite it being in power for 25 years is unprecedented, they have broken all records, written history." Crediting Modi with the party's stupendous performance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the people of Gujarat had reposed their faith in him. "If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP, then we will have live up to their expectations,” said Patel.

Although the Modi government is struggling with rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the economic troubles appeared to have had no impact on BJP's popularity in Gujarat. The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, were watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

Several BJP MLAs were among those who won, including Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai, Hardik Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Several state leaders of the Congress party, including its former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani in Amreli, lost. However, its senior-most leader in the state, Arjun Modhwadia comfortably won from Porbandar, while firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reversed early losses to win from Vadgam. AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi lost in Khambhalia.



(With Agencies Inputs)