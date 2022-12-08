Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'People Shunned Those Who Try To Break Nation,' Says Bhupendra Patel

As the BJP is set to win another term in the Gujarat Assembly election, its chief ministerial face Bhupendra Patel said the people have shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With today's win, BJP will continue its consistent 27 years of the stronghold in Gujarat. "Once again the people of Gujarat have shown trust in the BJP and our tall leader (PM) Narendra Modi," said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Patel said that people have voted in favour of ‘Rashtravaadi’ and shunned those who try to break the nation.

“The people have once again voted for those who are rashtravaadi and have shunned those who try to break the nation. The BJP workers in Gujarat have also done a phenomenal job of creating that trust in the hearts and minds of the people. I would like to thank Amit Shah Ji for being with us and guiding us. He stayed among us as a BJP karyakarta and gave us the maargdarshan we needed to not just win, but win by this massive margin,” BJP leader and Gujarat CM Patel said.

Bhupendra Patel also said that the people of Gujarat have made up their minds to continue with the journey of Gujarat's development. He also said that every worker of the BJP is "committed to public service".

State BJP chief CR Patil said Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

The counting of votes for the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began today at 8 am across 37 counting centres in 33 districts of the state. Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.